Only Murders in the Building season 3 to premiere on August 8

The premiere date for the third season of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed by the show’s stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, during their performance at the Dr. Phillips Centre for the Performing Arts in Orlando, Florida on Saturday. The duo announced that the new season will debut on August 8.

During the show, Martin and Short showed a picture of themselves with their co-star Selena Gomez and the new cast members Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd, who are set to join the third season.

According to Variety, the production for the third season has been completed, and it will feature the principal cast members of the show, including Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, along with the new additions of Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd.

The first season of the show premiered in August 2021 and became an instant hit, while the second season premiered in July 2022. The first season of the show received 17 Emmy nominations and won three awards.

Only Murders in the Building is a critically acclaimed series that follows the story of three strangers who come together to solve a suspicious death in their New York apartment building, the Arconia, which the police ruled as a suicide. The trio shares an obsession with true crime and a love for podcasts. The first two seasons of the show were well received by fans and critics alike.

The plot details for the third season of the show have not been revealed yet, but fans are eagerly anticipating its release. The show has become a favorite among viewers due to its engaging plot, clever humor, and impressive cast.