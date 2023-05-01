Operation Kaveri: 9th flight carrying186 Indians leave Jeddah to Kochi

Jeddah : As a part of Operation Kaveri, which is underway, the Kochi-bound ninth flight departed from Jeddah with 186 passengers. ‘9th outbound flight departs from Jeddah. 186 passengers onboard this flight are flying to Kochi’, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, on Sunday, said that nearly 2300 evacuees Indians have reached India. ‘A C-130 Indian Airforce flight has landed in New Delhi with 40 passengers. With this flight, around 2,300 people have reached India’, EAM Jaishankar tweeted. The number reached the 2300 mark on the 8th flight however, following it, three more flights carried 229, 288 and 135 passengers respectively, taking the number of evacuees to more than 2500.

On Saturday evening, 365 Indians from Sudan arrived in New Delhi under Operation Kaveri, while a flight carrying 231 Indian passengers reached the national capital on Saturday morning. As a ceasefire has been called in Sudan, several countries, including India, are attempting to evacuate their citizens from a conflict-ridden nation. Earlier, Indian Navy ship, INS Teg, successfully evacuated 288 stranded Indians under Operation Kaveri from the crisis-hit Sudan on Saturday. This was the 14th batch of stranded citizens headed to Jeddah to return to India. Previously, INS Sumedha, stationed at Port Sudan, had also left the crisis-hit country with 300 passengers onboard for Jeddah. The Indian government under Operation Kaveri, is set to evacuate about 3,000 Indian-origin passengers from Sudan.

Sudan is experiencing bloodshed due to clashes between the army and paramilitary forces. Even though there is a 72-hour ceasefire, there have been allegations of violence. Fighting has erupted between soldiers loyal to Sudanese army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, paramilitary Rapid Support Soldiers (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.