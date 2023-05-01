PM Modi congratulates Satwik, Chirag

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on their victory at the Asia Badminton Championships here on Sunday.”Proud of @satwiksairaj and @Shettychirag04 for making history as the first Indian Men’s Doubles pair to win the Badminton Asia Championships Title,” Modi tweeted.”Congratulations to them and best wishes for their future endeavours,” he said.

Rankireddy and Shetty ended a 58-year drought on Sunday, becoming the first Indians to be crowned champions since Dinesh Khanna at the Asia Badminton Championships in Dubai. The 2022 World Championships bronze medalists staged an incredible comeback after losing the first game to beat the Malaysian duo of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 16-21, 21-17, 21-19 in a nail-biting final to win the continental championship.