Supreme Court declines PDP chief Madani’s plea; Must pay Rs 56.63 lakh for security cover during Kerala visit

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Monday declined the plea of PDP chairman Abdul Nasser Madani against the demand of Karnataka government for Rs 56.63 lakh to provide security cover to him during Kerala visit. The SC had allowed the visit on Madani’s request, but demanded him to pay for the expenses of security cover.

Karnataka government on Saturday informed the SC that they cannot reduce the number of cops accompanying Madani during his stay in Kerala till July 8. Earlier this month, the apex court permitted the Peoples Democratic Party chairman Madani, accused in the 2008 Bengaluru blast case, to briefly visit his home in Kerala and receive necessary medical treatment. However, Madani approached the Supreme Court, stating that the Karnataka Police had asked for Rs 56.63 lakh to provide security cover. Initially, the government had demanded Rs 20.23 lakh per month for 20 policemen to accompany him. The PDP leader requested the Supreme Court to direct the Karnataka Government to reduce their demand.

In a counter affidavit filed in the Supreme Court on Saturday, Karnataka Government argued that they came up with the figure after a police team led by Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Yathish Chandra visited Kerala and submitted a report. ‘The government constituted a team led by Yathish Chandra to examine the security threats and other issues. Based on their report, 20 policemen were assigned to accompany Madani’, the government informed the court. The government added that Yatish Chandra had sought help from Kerala Police to provide security cover for Madani since he had a large following in the state.