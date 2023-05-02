Arson at Swami Sandeepananda Giri ashram in 2018 leads to arrest of BJP councillor

On Tuesday, a BJP councillor was arrested for his involvement in the arson at the Swami Sandeepanandagiri ashram in Kundamankadavu in 2018. The arrested individual was identified as VG Girikumar, the Thiruvananthapuram PTP Nagar Ward Councilor. The Crime Branch confirmed that there was evidence proving his involvement in the conspiracy. Girikumar’s arrest was made after he was summoned for questioning and was based on statements given by other accused in the case.

Another individual, Sabari, an RSS worker from Karumamkulam, was also arrested from his house by the Crime Branch the previous night. Sabari had visited the ashram on the day of the incident and was under surveillance by the investigation team. Four individuals were already arrested in the case.

The arson at the ashram occurred during the early hours of October 27, 2018. The ashram is located on the banks of the Karamana River in Thiruvananthapuram. The incident prompted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to visit the site.