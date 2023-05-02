Arunachal Pradesh will host the C20 Summit in June

The Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh will host a four-day Civil 20 (C20) Summit beginning June 9, with 150 delegates from around the world expected to attend, officials said on Tuesday.According to them, C20 is one of the G20’s official Engagement Groups that provides a platform for civil society organisations (CSO) to voice people’s aspirations.On Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who represents the district, convened a review meeting with officials and stakeholders to discuss summit preparations.

Inspected the places where the delegates would stay, and the venues for important conferences and meetings to be held during the summit, the officials said. He also made his way to the model villages – Jona-I and Empong – which have been selected for the proposed visit of C20 delegates, where they would get a glimpse of rural Arunachal Pradesh, they added.