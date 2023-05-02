Asthma remains a challenge despite various treatment options available.

As World Asthma Day approaches, it is crucial to reflect on the continuing burden of asthma despite the availability of various treatment modalities. The global burden of disease indicates that there are 262 million cases of asthma worldwide, with India contributing 13.09%, or 34.3 million cases. In India, asthma accounts for 27.9% of disability-adjusted life years (DALYs), highlighting the urgent need for more discussion and awareness of the condition.

One challenge in managing asthma is underdiagnosis. Early recognition of asthma symptoms is crucial for proper management, as patients are often prescribed unnecessary treatments such as antibiotics. Symptoms of asthma include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and chest tightness, which are often worsened by triggers such as dust, pets, cold, and exercise.

Asthma is a reversible airflow obstruction condition, and those affected may experience intermittent symptom-free periods. However, frequent exacerbations can still occur despite proper medication adherence. To prevent this, it is important to address modifiable risk factors for exacerbation, such as concomitant allergic rhinitis, obesity, gastroesophageal reflux disease, food allergy, anxiety, and depression. Additionally, non-adherence to medications is a pitfall in asthma management, which can be prevented through proper patient counseling.

As studies show, excessive use of Salbutamol can also increase the risk of asthma-related death. Therefore, proper adherence to medication is crucial, and patients should be counseled on the proper use and dosage of medication. With proper management and awareness, the burden of asthma can be reduced.