Case of Terror Funding; NIA conducts multiple raids in Kashmir

The NIA conducted raids across the Kashmir valley early Tuesday in connection with a terror funding case and detained one person for questioning, according to officials here.Nearly a dozen raids were carried out in Srinagar, Awantipora, Pulwama, Kulgam, and Anantnag.The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained one person from Srinagar’s Sozeith area for questioning, according to officials.Ishaq Ahmad Bhat, the person detained, was identified.

“The NIA arrived at 5.30 a.m., between 5.30 and 6.00 a.m.They requested Ishaq and took him away with his phone. “He works as a labourer,” the suspect’s father, Mohammad Ramzan Bhat, told PTI.”We have no links with militancy or stone pelting,” he added.Bilal Bhat, the detained person’s brother, stated that Ishaq was illiterate and worked as a window glass fitter. The raids are being carried out in connection with a terror funding case that was filed last year.