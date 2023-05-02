Chennithala releases documents showing bid fixing in Kerala’s Rs 232-cr AI camera project

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has released documents in support of his allegation that the Rs 232-crore AI traffic camera project in Kerala was awarded to SRIT India Private Limited, a company connected to construction company Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society Ltd (ULCCS), as a result of bid fixing. Chennithala suggested that a cartel was formed to hand over the project to SRIT. ‘The tender process was fixed… Their favourite company was SRIT,’ he said. According to Chennithala, the cost of the project has been inflated, leading to a corruption of at least Rs 132 crore.

Chennithala claimed that Keltron, the company responsible for installing the AI cameras, has admitted to knowing about the companies down the line. The government is not paying for the project, Chennithala said. Instead, the public will be charged exorbitant fees. ‘If a couple travels on their scooter with their two children and the AI cameras pick them up at four spots, the family would have to pay Rs 2,000,’ he said.

Chennithala called for a judicial inquiry into the corruption, suggesting that an inquiry initiated by the industries minister would lack sanctity due to the clean chit given to Keltron. ‘The chief minister is dismissing the charges of corruption made based on documents as a smokescreen to thwart the AI traffic camera project. But the opposition will not back off,’ he said. Transport minister Antony Raju has sought an explanation from the transport commissioner on the allegations against Keltron.