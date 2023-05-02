Chinnakanal house destroyed by Chakkakomban-led elephant herd

Early on Monday morning, a wild elephant herd destroyed a house in Chinnakanal. Rajan, a resident of Chinnakanal, owned the house near Vilak Mount Fort School. Wild tusker Chakkakomban was among the group of elephants that attacked the house around 5 am on Monday.

Local residents reported that a group of female elephants and calves had visited the area and created a disturbance after Arikomban’s capture. It is believed that this same herd may have destroyed Rajan’s house. Some residents noted that other elephants have become more aggressive after Arikomban’s capture.

Forest Minister AK Saseendran announced that an expert committee would be formed to address wild animal attacks in the state. The decision was made at the request of the Chief Minister. ‘The issue cannot be solved by Arikomban’s capture and translocation alone,’ said the minister. He clarified that the tusker was captured only as a last resort.