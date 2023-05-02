Coal production in India hits record high in April

New Delhi: The coal production in the country touched a new record high in April. As per data released by the Union Coal Ministry, total coal production April this year was at 73.02 million tonnes (MT). It reported a yearly growth of 8.67%. In April 2022, the total coal output was 67.20 million tonnes.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) alone produced 57.57 MT coal in April 2023. It was at 53.47 MT in April 2022, representing an increase of 7.67%.

Further, the total coal dispatch grew 11.76% from 71.99 MT in April 2022 to 80.45 MT in April 2023.

The Ministry of Coal has offered 103 coal/lignite blocks for auction under the 7th round of auction and 29 agreements have been signed for mines which were auctioned in the 6th round of auction. The cumulative Potential Recoverable Coal of 29 coal mines is 74 million tons annually.