Commodity market: Gold prices remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,560 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 120 per 8 gram.

On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 59,735 per 10 gram, down Rs 29 or 0.05%. Silver futures were trading lower by Rs 358 at Rs 75,101 per kg.

Globally, the yellow metal prices remained unchanged. As per market experts, market participants are waiting fresh cues from top central banks on their monetary policy plans, especially from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,982.69 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,991.00.