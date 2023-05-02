Delhi HC: Father’s name on child’s passport can be dropped in case of desertion by biological father.

In a recent ruling, the Delhi High Court has stated that the name of a biological father can be removed from a child’s passport if the father has deserted the child. The petitioner in the case was the mother of the child, who had been raising him alone after the father abandoned him before birth.

The court has clarified that the relief of removing the father’s name from the passport would be considered based on the factual position of each case. As reported by news agency ANI, the court noted that there is no hard and fast rule that can be applied in such cases.

The petitioner had approached the court seeking to remove the father’s name from the child’s existing passport or obtain a renewed passport without the father’s name. The court’s ruling provides hope to other single mothers in similar circumstances.