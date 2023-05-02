Director of play ‘Kakkukali’ urges audience to watch before judging; accuses critics of having ulterior motives

Director Job Madathil has defended his controversial Malayalam play ‘Kakkukali’ amidst calls for its ban. The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) had demanded a ban on the play, but Madathil accused the critics of having an agenda and urged them to watch the drama before passing judgement. The play is based on a story by Malayalam writer Francis Noronha, and follows a young nun and the struggles she faces in a convent. Madathil criticised the Left government for propagating the drama despite the Christian community’s anxiety over it. He further alleged that the drama ‘degrades’ the Christian community and ‘hails’ the Communist movement.

‘We express our concern over the humiliation suffered by the Christian community and the clergy in connection with the play,’ said the KPCC chief. Meanwhile, CPM state secretary M V Govindan said if there is any issue with the play, it should be examined. He added that each person views the play from their own perspective and those who oppose it have the right to criticise its content. KCBC president Cardinal Baselios Cleemis claimed that ‘Kakkukali’ created a misunderstanding about asceticism in Christianity among other religious groups. He also criticised the stand of certain mainstream political parties on the matter. The Cardinal said asceticism was the most beautiful expression of the Christian faith and alleged that there was a ‘secret agenda’ behind the ‘invalidation’ of the contributions of Christian congregations for centuries in the fields of education, charity, social service and patient care and the creation of misleading stories about them.