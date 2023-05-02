Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated against the US dollar in the forex market. The weakening of the US currency, firm trend in the Indian equity markets, sustained foreign fund inflows and crude oil prices below $80 a barrel all supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 81.75 against the US dollar and then climbed to 81.72, registering a rise of 10 paise over its previous close. On Friday, the Indian rupee closed at 81.82 against the US currency. Forex and equity markets were closed on Monday on account of ‘Maharashtra Day’.

Also Read: Updated fuel prices for May announced

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.12% to 102.03. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 3,304.32 crore.