Global box office for ‘Ponniyin Selvan II’ surpassed Rs 200 crore

The makers of Mani Ratnam’s “Ponniyin Selvan II” said on Tuesday that the film has grossed more than Rs 200 crore worldwide. The second installment of the period epic feature film was released on April 28 in Tamil, as well as dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam. Ratnam’s production company, Madras Talkies, announced the box office figures on its official Twitter page. “The Chola legacy expands!” The post read, “#PS2 conquers the world with 200+ crores! “Ponniyin Selvan II” stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj, among others, and is based on author Kalki Krishnamurthy’s popular 1955 Tamil novels of the same name. The lavishly mounted film chronicles the early days of Arulmozhivarman (Jayam Ravi), one of the most powerful kings in the south who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. It is one of the most expensive Tamil films ever made, with a reported budget of Rs 500 crore. The first installment, which was co-produced by Madras Talkies and A Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions, was released in September 2022.