Indian Railways to operate summer special trains between these cities: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced more summer special trains. The national transporter will operate summer special trains connecting New Delhi with Patna in Bihar. The train will run from Anand Vihar in Delhi to Patna.

Train number 04066 Anand Vihar-Patna Superfast AC Special Express will be operated from Delhi every week on Monday from May 1 to June 26. Train number 04065 Patna-Anand Vihar Superfast AC Special from Patna to Anand Vihar will be operated every week on Tuesday from May 2 to June 27.

Train No. 04066 Anand Vihar-Patna Superfast AC Special Express will leave Anand Vihar every Monday at 11.00 pm and reach Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction at 12.55 pm, Arrah at 02.50 pm, Danapur at 03.15 pm and reach Patna Junction at 04.00 pm. Train number 04065 Patna-Anand Vihar Superfast AC Special will depart from Patna at 05.45 pm every Tuesday of the week from May 2 to June 27. It will reach Danapur at 06.05 pm, Arrah at 06.40 pm and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction at 09.10 pm. It will reach Anand Vihar the next day at 10.40 am.

This summer special will stop at Kanpur, Prayagraj Junction, Varanasi, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Arrah and Danapur stations in the up and down direction. The special train will have 1 first AC class, 5 second AC class and 13 third AC class coaches.