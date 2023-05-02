India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visits Iran and holds talks with his Iranian counterpart Ali Shamkhani

India’s National Security Advisor (NSA), Ajit Doval, made a visit to Iran on Monday and held talks with his Iranian counterpart, Ali Shamkhani, where they discussed economic, political, and security ties between the two countries. However, neither India nor Iran has made an official statement regarding the visit, and it is reported that the Indian NSA will also meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

The meeting comes ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers’ meeting, scheduled to take place in India’s Goa this week, and Iran is expected to become a full-fledged member of the SCO in this year’s annual summit. India currently holds the chairmanship of the SCO.

The development of the Chabahar Port project is one of the areas of cooperation between India and Iran. This project aims to develop the port as a key transit hub for both countries, and both sides are focusing on its swift implementation. Last month, Iranian envoy Iraj Elahi emphasized the importance of the project, stating that it goes beyond just economic perspectives.

The issue of crude oil exports from Iran to India is also on the agenda. Elahi has advocated for crude oil trade between the two countries, saying that India is a ‘rising power’ that can withstand the pressure exerted by Western nations. He added that Iran is an oil producer, and despite the sanctions imposed on them for over ten years, they have found ways to sell their oil and oil products like petrochemicals and other products.

Iran is also interested in joining the BRICS bloc, which consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. According to Tehran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Iranian membership in BRICS ‘would result in added values for both sides.’ Iran holds a quarter of West Asia’s oil reserves but has long been ostracized by the US-led Western block.