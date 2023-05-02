Mark Zuckerberg shares pictures of 3D-printed dresses he made for his daughter

Mark Zuckerberg, the creator of Facebook and advocate for the Metaverse, has recently taken up designing and 3D printing dresses for his daughters. The tech mogul shared pictures of the 3D-printed clothes on Instagram, and disclosed that he even learned to sew for this special project.

Zuckerberg’s followers praised his innovative designs, with some remarking that the dresses resembled Prada’s chain mail sequined minidress. The material and 3D printer used to create the dresses were also of interest to his followers.

Although 3D-printed clothing is not a new concept, it continues to gain attention in the fashion industry. Designers like Julia Daviy and Travis Fitch have already introduced collections of 3D-printed clothes, which have been described as comfortable and easy to wear.

Even major brands like Adidas are joining in, with their Futurecraft 4D project creating shoes with a midsole made of recycled plastic from the ocean.

Sculpteo, a company specializing in 3D printing, suggests that the technology has strong potential for sustainability, as it only uses the exact amount of material necessary to create a given design. In addition to clothing, 3D printing has also been utilized in the creation of jewelry.

Overall, 3D printing represents a new frontier in fashion, one in which designers can push boundaries and create unique pieces with greater ease and efficiency.