Naxalites kidnapped and killed villager in Bijapur

According to police, a 28-year-old man was abducted and killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Bijapur district on Tuesday. Hadma Avlam, a resident of Tarrem village, was discovered dead in a field this morning, according to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bijapur Chandrakant Gavarna. According to the official, the victim and his friends had gone into a nearby forest on a tractor to collect wood and were returning when Naxalites allegedly abducted him around 8 p.m. on Monday.

According to him, the victim was hacked to death and his body was discovered on a field in Turenar locality, which falls under the jurisdiction of Tarrem police station. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, and an investigation has been launched, according to the official.