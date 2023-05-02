PM Modi will hold public rally on May 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district on May 12, according to a BJP office-bearer.According to Bhajan Lal, the general secretary of the BJP’s Rajasthan unit, Modi will address the rally at Abu Road, which will be attended by party leaders, office-bearers, and workers.This will be the prime minister’s third rally in the Congress-ruled state, which will hold assembly elections later this year.

In January, Modi spoke at a public event in Bhilwara to commemorate the birth anniversary of Lord Devnarayan, who is revered by the Gurjar community. In February, he spoke at a public meeting in Dausa after dedicating the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Motorway.With only a few months until the assembly elections, other senior leaders will begin visiting Rajasthan to meet with BJP workers following the Karnataka elections, according to party sources.