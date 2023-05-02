Power usage in India dips in April

New Delhi: Data released by the Union government revealed that power consumption in the country declined in April. This for the second month in a row that power usage is slipping down. In April, power usage dipped by 1.1% to 130.57 billion units.

In the year-ago period, power consumption stood at 132.02 billion units (BU), higher than 117.08 BU in April 2021. In March this year, the total power usage was 126.82 BU. It was at 128.47 BU in March 2022.

As per experts, widespread rains reduced the demand for electricity as people used fewer cooling appliances compared to the previous year. They also claim that power consumption and demand would grow May onwards, due to further improvement in economic activities as well as a rise in temperature during this summer season.

The peak power demand met, which is the highest supply in a day, rose to 215.88 GW in April 2023. The peak power supply stood at 207.23 GW in April 2022 and 182.37 GW in April 2021. Peak power demand is expected to touch 229 GW during this summer.