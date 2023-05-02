Rainfall recorded in several areas across the country

Rain or thundershowers were reported in several parts of the country on Monday, with one fatality and two injuries reported in Uttar Pradesh due to rain-related incidents. According to an India Meteorological Department bulletin, it rained between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Uttarakhand. Many places in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry also received rain. It also rained in a few places in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Kerala and Lakshadweep.

Heavy rain pelted Delhi, inundating roads and forcing commuters to seek shelter. Water logging in some areas of the national capital slowed traffic to a halt in several places. The rain kept the temperature in the city at a pleasant 26.1 degrees Celsius, 13 degrees lower than the average for this time of year. It was the second coldest day in May in 13 years, as well as the second day in a row with a maximum temperature that was 10 degrees below normal for the summer season.