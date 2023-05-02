Revised fuel prices for May announced

Doha: Qatar Energy announced the fuel prices for the month of May 2023. Premium petrol will cost QR 1.95 per litre which is the same in April. The prices for super grade petrol and diesel is the same in May as in April. Super grade petrol price remains at QR2.10, while diesel still costs QR2.05 per litre.

Over the last many months, the price of diesel and super grade petrol has remained constant, and only the premium petrol prices have varied between QR 2.05 to QR 1.90 per litre.

Qatar government had started revising the fuel prices according to the price of crude oil in the international market in 2016, April. Earlier, prices were announced by the Ministry of Energy and Industry but since September 2017, Qatar Petroleum has been announcing the price list.