Start your day off right with healthy foxtail millet idli!

Foxtail millet idli is a healthy and delicious South Indian breakfast option that is packed with nutrients. This recipe replaces traditional rice with foxtail millet, making the idlis gluten-free and more nutritious. Follow these simple steps to make fluffy and flavorful foxtail millet idlis at home.

Ingredients:

1 cup foxtail millet

1/4 cup urad dal

1/2 teaspoon fenugreek seeds

Salt to taste

Water as needed

Instructions:

Rinse the foxtail millet and urad dal separately a few times in water and soak them overnight.

In the morning, drain the water from both and grind them separately in a mixer or blender to make a smooth batter.

Mix both the batters together in a large bowl, add salt to taste and mix well. The consistency of the batter should be thick yet pourable.

Keep the batter aside in a warm place to ferment for 6-8 hours or until it doubles in volume.

After the fermentation process is complete, grease the idli plates with oil and pour a ladleful of batter in each mould.

Steam the idlis for 10-12 minutes or until they are cooked.

Once done, turn off the heat and let the idlis rest for a minute or two before taking them out of the moulds.

Serve hot with coconut chutney and sambar. Enjoy your healthy and delicious foxtail millet idlis!