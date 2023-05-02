UK PM Rishi Sunak and his wife to lead a procession of flag-bearers at King Charles III’s coronation

The upcoming Coronation of King Charles III on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London will see the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty leading a procession of flag-bearers. A high-ranking cadet of the Royal Air Force (RAF) will carry the UK’s flag, while peers of Indian ancestry will also take part in the ceremony, representing the Muslim, Sikh, and Hindu faiths respectively. This is in line with the theme of diversity and inclusiveness for the Christian ceremony.

According to the palace, the first processions into Westminster Abbey will be made up of faith leaders and faith representatives, followed shortly by representatives from His Majesty’s Realms. Flags of each Realm will be carried by national representatives, accompanied by the Governors-General and Prime Ministers. The ceremonial duties on the day involve carrying the regalia in the procession and presenting the items over to the King and Queen.

Lord Narendra Babubhai Patel, representing the Hindu religion, will gift Charles with the Sovereign’s Ring, while Lord Indrajit Singh of Sikh faith will deliver the Coronation Glove, and Lord Syed Kamall of Indo-Guyanese origins will present the Armills, or a pair of bracelets, on behalf of the Muslim faith. To bring the Royal Robe to the King is Jewish baroness Gillian Merron. The Archbishop of Canterbury, Reverend Justin Welby, who will preside over the ceremony, has chosen those presenting the regalia on the recommendation of the British government.

In addition to dukes, bishops, peers, and retired generals, Francis Dymoke, a farmer, will serve as the King’s Champion at the ceremony, which is steeped in royal tradition dating back to the 11th century. The title of King or Queen’s Champion has been held by the Dymoke family since the Middle Ages.

The King’s Champion would previously ride on horseback into the Coronation Banquet and challenge any who doubted the right of The King or Queen to the throne. However, there has not been a Coronation Banquet since that held by King George IV in 1821, so the Champion has instead undertaken a different role since, usually bearing a flag or Royal Standard.