Ukraine Defense Ministry deletes Kali Goddess tweet following online backlash.

Recently, Ukraine’s defence ministry came under fire for a tweet that featured an image of Goddess Kali over a blast fume. The Twitter handle @DefenceU shared the picture with the caption ‘Work of Art’, which sparked angry reactions from several Indian Twitter users. Many accused the Ukrainian defence ministry of insensitivity and hurting the sentiments of Indians.

Some users even sought External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s intervention, with one user tweeting, ‘Please take note of this defamatory post that shows Maa Kali in a bad light, @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar.’

In response to the backlash, Ukraine’s defence ministry deleted the tweet. While the ministry did not issue any statement regarding the tweet, the removal was a step in the right direction for those who felt that the post was insensitive and offensive.