Upper caste men attacked Dalit groom

On Sunday, an armed group of upper caste men allegedly attacked a Dalit groom’s wedding procession in Dewas district, injuring one. The incident occurred in Agrod village, under the jurisdiction of Tonk Khurd police station, as the baaraat of a scheduled caste man, Dipak Solanki, was about to leave for the neighbouring Indore district.

“A group of armed men from Sendhav, an upper caste community, forced my brother off the horse and refused to allow him to perform rituals at the temple. When we objected, more than ten to twelve armed men attacked me and misbehaved with the women,” the groom’s brother Rajkumar Solanki claimed. “A case has been registered against 10 men under IPC Sections, SC/ST Atrocities Act,” said KK Sharma, deputy police superintendent of Dewas district. Three people have already been detained. The cops, on the other hand, are looking into the possibility of Rajkumar abusing and provoking the armed men to attack him.