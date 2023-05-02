Vande Bharat Express experiences 20-minute delay due to speed bump during stops from Kottayam to Kannur.

The Vande Bharat Express, touted as India’s fastest train, has been experiencing delays since its launch less than a week ago. The train runs between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod in Kerala, but trip charts show that it has been delayed by up to 20 minutes at stops between Kottayam and Kannur. The authorities attribute the delays to speed limits imposed due to ongoing track renewal work at different locations.

Despite the delays, the railway sources have clarified that the train’s schedule is being adhered to without fail. The train’s arrival at several stations has been delayed by a few minutes, with a delay of 12 minutes at the Ernakulam North Station and 13 minutes at Thrissur, but the delay went down to seven minutes between Thrissur and Shoranur. However, the train managed to reach Kasaragod on time at 1.25 p.m.

Railway sources explained that all trains slow down between Ernakulam North and the Ernakulam maintenance yard, where the speed limit is a mere 15 kmph. Similarly, the speed limit drops to 15 kmph on the stretch beginning from the Shoranur yard, where there are platforms from which loop lines diverge from the main railway line.

The Vande Bharat Express is expected to offer a faster and more comfortable journey for passengers, but the ongoing track renewal work and other factors are causing delays. The authorities are confident that the train will soon be able to maintain its schedule and offer a smooth journey for passengers.