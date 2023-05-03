AI vs writers: Notion of artificial intelligence taking over screenwriting duties terrifies writers and audiences

The ongoing writers’ strike in Hollywood has sparked fear among TV and film writers and audiences alike that artificial intelligence (AI) will take over screenwriting duties. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has proposed limiting the use of AI tools like ChatGPT, while Hollywood studios believe that they can help mitigate economic losses in the streaming era and a post-pandemic world.

However, the quality of ChatGPT’s writing lacks flavor and personality, which may alleviate some concerns among professional writers for the time being.

But what if ChatGPT did replace writers in a dystopian future? To explore this possibility, the author asked the large language model to reimagine two popular TV shows in different settings. ChatGPT came up with a synopsis of HBO’s Succession set in space and a reimagining of Breaking Bad in India.

Both synopses lack imagination and merely apply tired sci-fi tropes to the show’s main plot.

At present, ChatGPT or AI, in general, does not pose a threat to skilled writers. Nonetheless, some money-driven studios may not share this view, and some content in the past has felt like it was algorithmically generated.