Chikoti Praveen, Indian gambling kingpin caught in a major raid by police in Thailand

Chikoti Praveen, a well-known figure in India for his involvement in casinos and gambling, was apprehended in a significant raid conducted by Thai police in the early hours of May 1st at the Asia Pattaya Hotel in Bang Lamung District. At least 83 Indian tourists, including Chikoti Praveen, were captured during the operation. Praveen had allegedly earned over $12 million from a makeshift casino he had set up in the hotel’s convention centre.

Praveen is infamous for organizing gambling ventures in locations such as Big Daddy in Goa and casinos in Nepal, attracting gamblers from southern Indian cities like Hyderabad to his temporary casino in the Thai hotel.

According to media reports, the Thai police confiscated a logbook of gambling credits worth more than $12 million from the hotel. In addition, they seized gambling chips valued at over $2 million, 25 sets of cards, three blackjack tables, four baccarat tables, 92 mobile phones, eight CCTV cameras, three computers, and thousands of Indian rupees.

Thai police chief Pol Maj-Gen Kampol Leelaprahphporn stated that they were alerted that several Indian tourists had checked into the hotel on Saturday and were expected to leave on Monday. The police also received information that the hotel’s convention hall had been transformed into a temporary casino for the tourists. Sitranan Kaewlor, 32, admitted to being responsible for the lodging and gambling venue, and stated that the Indian tourists were charged 50,000 Baht each, with a gambling room rented for 120,000 Baht. The room was open from 1 p.m. to 6 a.m., and hotel personnel were not permitted to enter the area.

Praveen is already under investigation by India’s Enforcement Directorate and is a person of interest. He is accused of violating foreign exchange rules.