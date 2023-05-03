Cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal: Heavy rain likely in 6 Kerala districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has announced that a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal by Saturday, which may result in the formation of a low-pressure area over the region in the next 48 hours.

The department has forecast isolated heavy rains in six districts of Kerala under the influence of the low pressure region formed. A yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts on Wednesday. In these districts, gusty winds with a speed ranging from 40 to 50 kmph is expected.