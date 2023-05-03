Domestic air traffic in India hits a record high as 456,082 passengers travelled on a single day

On April 1, India’s domestic air travel reached a record high with 456,082 passengers travelling on a single day. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced this on Twitter, noting that 3,054 domestic flights took off on April 27, setting another record. BBC reported that in the first three months of 2023, 37.5 million passengers travelled domestically in India, representing a 51.7% increase from the previous year.

Aviation analyst Mark Martin attributed the surge in air travel to pent-up demand from the previous two years, as well as an increase in first-time flyers.

Despite this, the Indian aviation sector is not without issues. On May 2, budget carrier Go First filed for bankruptcy with the National Company Law Tribunal, citing a “severe fund crunch” that led to the temporary suspension of flight operations. The airline’s CEO Kaushik Khona explained that once the NCLT accepts the application, flight operations will resume. Go First has more than 5,000 employees. Khona stated that the decision to file for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings was made to protect the company’s interests.

Go First has been experiencing constant issues with the engines issued by Pratt & Whitney (P&W), according to the airline.