Emirate in UAE reduces bus fares

Sharjah: Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) in Sharjah has reduced intercity bus fares. The fares were reduced by up to Dh3 per ride. SRTA took this decision based on lower fuel prices.

The bus fare from Rolla, Sharjah, to Mall of the Emirates in Dubai is reduced to Dh17 from Dh 20. The bus ticket price for Route 112 has been reduced by Dh1, from Dh7 to Dh6; Route 114 has also gone down from Dh8 to Dh6. Fares for Routes 116, 611 and 616 have also been reduced between Dh2 and Dh3. Fares for Routes 113, 308, 309, 313, 117, 118 and 811 have also been reduced between Dh2 and Dh3. Route 811 (between Shuwaib and Al Ain), however, remains at Dh10.

Route 115 has varying discounts – between Dh2 and Dh3, depending on the point of origin and destination. Shorter routes are now charged Dh6 from the previous Dh8; longer stops are now Dh27 from Dh30.