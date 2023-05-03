India surpasses Australia to become No. one Test team in ICC rankings

Mumbai: Team India has surpassed surpass Australia to become the number one Test team in the latest rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Rohit Sharma-led Indian team is in the top position with 121 points. Australia in the second spot with 116 points. England (116 points), South Africa (104) and reigning champion New Zealand (100) occupy third, fourth and fifth spots respectively.

Earlier this year, India posted a 2-1 series win against Australia to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy for the fourth consecutive time. India will face Australia in the WTC final on June 7 at the Oval in London.