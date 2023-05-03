India’s Operation Kaveri evacuates 559 citizens from war-torn Sudan in latest rescue mission.

On Tuesday, India successfully rescued 559 of its citizens from the violence-ridden country of Sudan under ‘Operation Kaveri’. The evacuees were brought to India via Jeddah, with 231 Indians arriving in Ahmedabad, while the other 328 were brought to New Delhi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed satisfaction with the successful evacuation, tweeting, ‘328 more passengers have landed in New Delhi. #OperationKaveri moving steadily forward as around 3000 have reached India now.’

According to the Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, 20 Indian citizens were rescued separately after crossing over to Chad through the adjoining land border with Sudan. ‘Our teams are facilitating their journey back home,’ he said on Twitter.

On Monday, India had evacuated 186 citizens under the same mission. The evacuation had been launched a week back, with the first batch of 360 evacuees returning to New Delhi on Wednesday. On Thursday, the second batch of 246 Indian evacuees had arrived in Mumbai in a C17 Globemaster aircraft of the IAF. 229 Indians had arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday, and 365 others had reached Delhi on Saturday. On Friday, 754 people had arrived in India in two batches.

The evacuees had been taken to Jeddah from the conflict zones of Khartoum and other troubled areas in buses, and then to India via Indian Air Force’s heavy-lift transport aircraft and Indian Navy’s ships. The country has set up a transit camp in Jeddah to facilitate the evacuation. The Indians were then brought back home in either commercial flight or IAF’s aircraft.

Sudan has been facing intense fighting between the army and a paramilitary group, leading to around 400 deaths. India had launched the evacuation mission in light of the worsening situation in the country.