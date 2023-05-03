Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023: Ashish Chaudhary enters pre-quarter-finals

Tashkent: Indian boxer Ashish Chaudhary entered the 80kg pre-quarterfinals of Men’s World Boxing Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. 2019 Asian Championships silver medalist, Ashish Chaudhary defeated Meysam Gheshlaghi of Iran by ‘4-1’. He will now face two-time Olympic champion Arlen Lopez of Cuba in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, debutant Harsh Choudhary bowed out of the competition after suffering a ‘0-5’ loss against Billy McAllister of Australia in the 86kg category. Today, India’s Nishant Dev (71kg) will face 2021 World Championships bronze medalist Sarkhan Alliyev of Azerbaijan in his first match of the tournament.

A total of 538 boxers, including several Olympic medalists, from 107 countries are participating in the event.