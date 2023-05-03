Mumbai’s famous Dabbawalas buy Puneri turbans and shawls as gifts for King Charles III’s coronation

A video showing Mumbai’s renowned Dabbawalas purchasing Puneri turbans and shawls of the Warkari community as gifts for King Charles III’s coronation day is circulating on social media. According to Vishnu Kaldoke, spokesperson for the Mumbai Dabbawalas, they were invited by the British Deputy High Commission to a celebratory event at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace on May 2. The Mumbai Dabbawala Association has had a close relationship with the British royal family since Prince Charles visited India, and when Queen Elizabeth II passed away last year, all dabbawalas held a prayer meeting in Mumbai for her soul’s peace.

Kaldoke explained that the dabbawalas have had good relations with the British royalty and that two dabbawalas were invited to Charles’s wedding, which was an honour for them. As Charles is about to become the King, they want to gift him with a Puneri Pagadi and a shawl of the Warkari community.

In 2003, Charles met the dabbawalas at Mumbai’s Churchgate station during his visit to India. Two years later, two dabbawalas received invitations for his royal wedding to Camilla Parker-Bowles.

The coronation ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey in London and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. According to the official website of the royal family, the coronation will “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.” Charles, who will ascend to the throne alongside Queen Consort Camilla, will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey since 1066. The day of splendour will feature customs dating back more than 10 centuries.

The formal celebrations will commence with a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, with viewing areas along the route. In a break from tradition, Charles and Camilla will travel in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach instead of the Gold State Coach.