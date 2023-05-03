Renowned South Indian actor-director Manobala passes away

Chennai: Noted South Indian actor-director Manobala passed away on Wednesday. He was 69. He was undergoing treatment for liver-related issues and died at his residence in Chennai.

In a four-decade old cinema career, Manobala started off as a director after working under the legendary filmmaker Bharathirajaa, and went on to make movies with top stars including Rajinikanth, Vijayakanth and Sathyaraj. He directed around 25 movies and acted in over 200 films. He was last seen in Tamil films ‘Kondraal Paavam’ and ‘Ghostly’. He is survived by his wife Usha, and son Harish. He is known for his appearance in Malayalam movie ‘Jomonte Suvisheshangal’ (2017).

Condolences poured in for the senior actor from various quarters, with Chief Minister M K Stalin, AIADMK General Secretary K Palaniswami and topstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan among others mourning his death. He had of late ventured into acting, largely confining himself to comic roles and featured in a number of movies with top actors including Vijay and Dhanush. He has also produced a couple of films.

In a statement, CM Stalin expressed shock and grief over Manobala’s death and said he had entertained the masses with his humour and character roles. ‘His demise is an irreparable loss to Tamil cinema’, Stalin said and recalled a recent meeting Manobala had with him. AIADMK chief and state Leader of Opposition (LoP) Palaniswami recalled Manobala was a ‘star speaker’ in the party and taken its policies to the people in simple language laced with humour. Various cinema industry veterans including actor Sathyaraj, music composer Ilayaraja, director Vikraman among others offered their condolences.