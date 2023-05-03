Report by BBC says that a man was arrested outside Buckingham Palace for throwing shotgun cartridges

According to a report by BBC, a man was arrested outside Buckingham Palace on May 2 after throwing suspected shotgun cartridges into the palace grounds. The area around the palace was cordoned off after the man was detained by police at around 7 pm local time, after approaching the gates of the palace.

The incident occurred just four days before King Charles’ Coronation, with rehearsals scheduled to take place for the procession later that evening. The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, according to London’s Metropolitan Police. A controlled explosion was carried out as a precaution after an assessment from specialists.

Police Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald said that officers immediately worked to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody. The British media reported that there were no reports of any shots fired or any injuries to officers or members of the public. Officers remain at the scene and further enquiries are ongoing.

The man approached the gates of Buckingham Palace and threw a number of items, including what was suspected to be shotgun cartridges, into the Palace grounds, the police said. He was also “found to be in possession of a suspicious bag,” according to the Metropolitan Police in a statement. The police added that at this time, they are not treating the matter as terror-related.

According to media reports, the King and Queen Consort were not at Buckingham Palace at the time of the incident. Buckingham Palace officials are yet to comment. The Mall leading to the palace has been closed off to traffic in preparation for Saturday’s coronation, where King Charles’ coronation is the first to take place in Britain for 70 years. London is set to witness huge crowds, including thousands of ceremonial troops taking part in the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.