This city in UAE named as ‘Smartest’ MENA City in 2023

Abu Dhabi: The capital city of the UAE, Abu Dhabi is named as the smartest city in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Abu Dhabi is winning this title for third year in a row.

Abu Dhabi has been ranked as the for the third year in a row, according to the IMD Smart City Index released by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Switzerland in collaboration with the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD).

Also Read: India surpasses Australia to become No. one Test team in ICC rankings

The International Institute for Management Development (IMD) released its annual study on smart city development, surveying 120 residents in 118 cities worldwide.

Abu Dhabi surpassed several international capitals to rank 13th globally out of the 141 cities included in the current ranking.

The study evaluated current infrastructure and digital services available to residents, relying on variables related to residents’ perception and interaction with government efforts in five main pillars:

Health and safety

Mobility

Activities

Opportunities (work and education system)

Governance