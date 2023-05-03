UAE based airline wins best airline award for 10th year in row

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates is named as the ‘Best Airline Worldwide’. The air carrier is winning this award for the 10th year in row at Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2023.

Also Read: China bans citizens, foreigners from leaving the country

The airline also earned high marks for constantly delivering better experiences through its best-in-class service and leading industry products winning Best First Class, Best Premium Economy, and Emirates’ First Class Lounge was named Best Airport Lounge in the Middle East.