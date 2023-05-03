Ukraine tried to assassinate Putin with drones, accuses Russia

Moscow: Russia accused that Ukraine government tried to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia accused that Ukraine tried to kill Putin using two drones. Russian authorities claimed that two drones had been used in the alleged attack on Putin’s residence in the Kremlin citadel and the attempt was disabled by electronic defences. Putin was not injured and there was no material damage to the Kremlin building.

‘Last night, the Kiev regime attempted a drone strike against the residence of the President of the Russian Federation at the Kremlin. ‘Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin. As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services with the use of radar warfare systems, the devices were put out of action. We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the president’s life, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade, at which the presence of foreign guests is also planned. The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit,’ a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs read.

‘We will demand the use of weapons capable of stopping and destroying the Kyiv terrorist regime. No negotiations can take place with the regime of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky,’ said Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Russian Duma and Putin ally.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government has denied having any knowledge about the attack. Ukraine has also alleged that Russia is planning a major new attack on Ukraine. Ukraine also reported alerts for air strikes over Kyiv and other cities after this incident.

‘Of course, Ukraine has nothing to do with drone attacks on the Kremlin. We do not attack the Kremlin because, first of all, it does not resolve any military tasks. Such staged reports by Russia should be considered solely as an attempt to prepare an information background for a large-scale terrorist attack on Ukraine,’ said Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak.