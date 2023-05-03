Union government bans 14 mobile apps on security fears

New Delhi: The Union government has banned 14 mobile messenger apps on security fears. These apps were used by terrorist groups in Jammu and Kashmir to communicate with people in Pakistan. Indian intelligence agencies have reported that these apps are spreading terror propaganda in Jammu and Kashmir. These apps have been blocked under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The blocked apps are Crypviser, Enigma, Safeswiss, Wickrme, Mediafire, Briar, BChat, Nandbox, Conion, IMO, Element, Second Line, Zangi, and Threema. These apps do not have representatives in India and are heavily encrypted.

‘Agencies keep track of channels used by Overground workers (OGWs) and terrorists to communicate among themselves. While tracking down one of the communication, agencies found that the mobile application does not have representatives in India and it is difficult to track down activities happening on the app. Thereafter, with the help of other intelligence agencies operating in the valley, a list of such apps was prepared that pose a threat to national security and do not follow Indian laws,’ said a top official to news agency, ANI.

Some of these apps do not require the internet or servers. These makes them ideal to use in areas like Jammu and Kashmir which face frequent internet shutdowns. Briar Messenger, developed by Europe-based professionals, is one such.

‘Briar is a messaging app designed for activists, journalists, and anyone else who needs a safe, easy and robust way to communicate. Unlike traditional messaging apps, Briar doesn’t rely on a central server—messages are synchronized directly between the users’ devices ,’ the company website states.

‘Wickr’s security architecture and proprietary encryption methodology are designed to ensure that only users can gain access to their message content. Users’ content is encrypted locally on their device and is accessible only to intended recipients,’ Chris Howell, co-founder and CTO of the US-based platform Wickr told Forbes India.

Earlier the government had banned TikTok, Xender, PUBG Mobile Shein, Camscanner, Garena Free Fire and several other apps. The government also banned around 230 Chinese apps, including 138 betting apps and 94 loan lending apps.