Artificial Intelligence has been cited as one of the threats to present-day journalism

According to a report by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Artificial Intelligence is considered as a threat to modern-day journalism. The report states that AI, along with disinformation and propaganda, is “wreaking further havoc on the media world”. It added that AI tools are “digesting content and regurgitating it in the form of syntheses that flout the principles of rigor and reliability”.

The report also found that 31 countries are in a “very serious situation” with regards to press freedom, according to the World Press Freedom Index. RSF was founded by former French journalist-turned-politician Robert Ménard, who was also a self-described “authoritarian mayor” during his political career in France when he was elected the mayor of Béziers.

Ménard, who was the Director-General of RSF for almost three decades (1985-2012), has been a supporter of the white supremacist ‘Great Replacement Theory’ which claims that “Jews and globalists” seek to replace whites with Muslims from West Asia.

The United Nations has stated that about 85% of the world’s population lives in countries where media freedom has declined in the past five years. Meanwhile, RSF’s latest report on Artificial Intelligence revealed that technological advances in a globalized world are allowing governments and political actors to distort reality, making it easier to publish fake content.

“The difference is being blurred between true and false, real and artificial, facts and artifices, jeopardizing the right to information,” the report said. It added that the unprecedented ability to tamper with content is being used to undermine those who embody quality journalism and weaken journalism itself.