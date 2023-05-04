Commodity Market: Gold prices touch record high

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold touched an all-time high today. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 45,600, up by Rs 400 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal gained by Rs 640 per 8 gram.

Gold rate today opened higher on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). The yellow metal went on to hit new life-time high of Rs 61,490 per 10 gram. The gold price has been rising after the US Fed’s rate hike announcement by 25 bps on Wednesday.

In the international markets, price of spot gold rose 0.8% at 2,055.54 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were up 1.3% at $2,063.20.