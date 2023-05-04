Country to shut airspace for 6 hours on May 17

Manila: Airport authorities in Philippine has announced that the entire airspace of the country will remain shut for 6 hours on May 17. The airspace will be closed from 12am until 6am on May 17 due to major maintenance activities.

As per reports, the airspace shutdown will allow the authorities to replace the ‘uninterrupted power supply’ (UPS) of the airport’s air traffic management centre. Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) officials will be sitting down with all 43 airlines that are operating in Naia to discuss how many flights will be rescheduled and how ‘recovery flights’ will be carried out.

Earlier on May 1, the airport’s Terminal 3 suffered an almost nine-hour outage that led to the cancellation of 48 Cebu Pacific’s domestic flights.