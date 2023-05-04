Delhi becomes ‘most forgetful city’ in ride hailing app Uber’s ‘Lost & Found Index 2023’

Delhi has overtaken Mumbai as the “most forgetful city” in Uber’s “Lost & Found Index 2023,” which lists the most commonly forgotten items in Uber vehicles. Mumbai had held the top spot for the previous two years but is now in second place, while Hyderabad and Bengaluru are ranked third and fourth, respectively. Bengaluru had been the top city in 2019.

Over the past year, people have left a variety of items in Uber vehicles, including phones, bags, wallets, clothing, and water bottles. They also frequently forgot keys, spectacles, and jewelry. However, some unique items were also left behind, such as brooms, college admission cards, children’s strollers, walking sticks, televisions, and even a western commode.

According to Uber’s rankings, Indians were most likely to forget things on Fridays and weekends. In case of forgetting anything in the Uber vehicle, riders always have the option to contact support and attempt to retrieve their belongings.

The top 10 most commonly forgotten items include phones, laptop bags, wallets, clothing, headphones, water bottles, spectacles/sunglasses, keys, jewelry, and watches. Meanwhile, the top 10 most unique items lost include a TV, western commode, packets of milk, curtains, broom, college admit card, walking stick, induction stove, family collage, and printed ‘dupatta’ (scarf).

Uber’s data also revealed the top three most forgetful days of the week, which are Saturday, Sunday, and Friday. In addition, Samsung, Apple, and OnePlus were the top three phone brands that were frequently forgotten, and the top five colors of forgotten items were red, blue, yellow, rose, and pink. Nitish Bhushan, Director, Central Operations, Uber, said that the annual survey is a fun and informative way to remind riders about how easy it is to retrieve their lost items through the app.