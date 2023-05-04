Encounter in J-K’s Baramulla, two militants killed

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla area on Thursday, according to authorities. Security forces conducted a cordon and search operation in the Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir early Thursday morning, based on specific information regarding the presence of terrorists, a police officer said. He claimed that the search evolved into an encounter after militants opened fire on a search party of the forces, who replied. Two terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire, according to the official, who added that their identify and group affiliation were being determined.

He stated incriminating materials, weapons, and ammo, including an AK 47 rifle and a pistol, were retrieved from the scene of the incident. After a little respite, this is the Valley’s second encounter in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, two militants were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration attempt near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Machil area of Kupwara district.