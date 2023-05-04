Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee gained against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday. As per market experts, the weakness of the American currency in the overseas market, sustained foreign fund inflows and crude oil prices below $75 a barrel supported the upward rally of the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened strong at 81.68 against the US dollar and then rose to 81.65, registering a rise of 15 paise over its previous close. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee closed at 81.80 against the US currency.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty open marginally higher

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.24% to 101.09. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,338.00 crore.